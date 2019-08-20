Apple TV+ Eyes November Rollout

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Christmas may come a little early this year for people anticipating Apple’s new streaming service, Apple TV+. A report from Bloomberg says that a November launch of Apple TV+ is the plan, though no official announcement has been made yet by Apple.

A November release would put Apple TV+ in the same release window as Disney+, the upcoming streaming service from the Walt Disney Company, which has already announced a launch date of Nov. 12 at a price of $6.99.

In addition to when Apple TV+ may become available, the Bloomberg report also provided details on how Apple may be looking to provide its content, and at what cost. Upon initial release, Apple TV+ will have a small selection of shows, from which the catalog will expand over several months Bloomberg’s sources said.

Apple apparently is also weighing how it wants to release its shows. One reported strategy is to release the first three episodes of a program at once, followed by weekly installments.

As the library builds, Apple TV+ may be available as a free trial but then turn into a subscription fee of $9.99 a month, Bloomberg reports.

Apple TV+ is one of multiple new streaming services expected to be released in the coming months. In addition to Disney, AT&T, and NBCUniversal are also working on their own streaming services.