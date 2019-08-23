Apple Challenging Red’s Patent for Compressing Digital Video

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Red’s patented process for compressing digital video so footage can remain as high-quality as possible, which is part of its Redcode codec, is coming under fire from Apple.

Apple filed a petition against the patent in May of this year, arguing that Red simply combined previously developed processes resulting in nothing novel, and therefore not protectable. This would allow for Apple—which currently has to pay a fee to Red to use the technology for its own ProRes Raw technology—and other companies to use the technology without paying a fee.

Red recently came back disputing Apple’s petition, saying that the process for its technology was first discussed in 2005 and developed for the Red One Cinema Camera in 2007.

Sony has previously attempted a similar lawsuit against Red in 2013, but it was defeated.

