Antennas Direct Reports 225 Percent Revenue Spike

The latest sales report from Antennas Direct shows that interest in over-the-air broadcasting is growing, not declining.



While articles and blogs about TV viewers “cutting the cord” and using antennas along with the Internet to obtain TV programming appear frequently, I haven't seen this viewing shift widely reflected in publicly released media research. The Antennas Direct news release notes that the Convergence Consulting Group estimates that 1.6 million people will cancel their cable or satellite by the end of 2011. That number sounds impressive, but percentage-wise it is still small.



The increase in Antennas Direct revenue, from $8.7 million in 2010 to a forecast $21 million in 2011, with sales up 225 percent in the first quarter alone, shows people are buying TV antennas. While the percentage of viewers dropping off cable or satellite are small, the growth in Antennas Direct sales would indicate the trend is accelerating.



Richard Schneider, President of Antennas Direct, said, “Experts have been telling me for eight years that OTA was dead, yet we have maintained 110 percent compound annual growth since we started, earning multiple honors on the Inc 500 fastest growing list. So the uninformed statements by the FCC Chairman are nothing but regurgitation of outdated notions from the waning days of analog TV."



