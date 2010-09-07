Android-enabled mobile phones now most widely sold in U.S.

After making significant growth in Q1 of 2010, phones with the Android OS enjoyed a second straight quarter of strong gains, said an NPD Group report. The other top two operating systems with the largest number of users, from Apple and Research in Motion, also made gains in the first two quarters of 2010, but not to the degree of Google’s OS, which now accounts for one in every three smart phones sold in the United States. According to the report, the top five selling Android O/S devices are the Motorola Droid, the HTC Droid Incredible, the HTC Evo 4G, the HTC Hero and the HTC Droid Eris.

Among carriers, Verizon Wireless still leads, in the No. 1 position for three quarters, accounting for 33 percent of all smart phones sold. AT&T is in second position, with smart phone sales accounting for 25 percent of the market, Sprint accounts for 12 percent and T-Mobile for 11 percent.