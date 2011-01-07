America’s Funniest Home Videos Goes HD with Sony
The long-running entertainment show, America’s Funniest Home Videos” will be produced in HD with a full upgrade from Sony.
Entering its 21st season, AFHV will be filmed using HDC-1500 studio cameras and XDCAM HD camcorders, recording to PDW-F1600 decks. This new gear will enable crews to use a file-based workflow, offering cost-effective solutions and achievable media.
“The technology was the perfect choice for bringing the show’s production into high definition,” said Wayne Zuchowski, Sony Electronics’ group marketing manager.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox