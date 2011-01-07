America’s Funniest Home Videos Goes HD with Sony



The long-running entertainment show, America’s Funniest Home Videos” will be produced in HD with a full upgrade from Sony.



Entering its 21st season, AFHV will be filmed using HDC-1500 studio cameras and XDCAM HD camcorders, recording to PDW-F1600 decks. This new gear will enable crews to use a file-based workflow, offering cost-effective solutions and achievable media.



“The technology was the perfect choice for bringing the show’s production into high definition,” said Wayne Zuchowski, Sony Electronics’ group marketing manager.



