Americans Are Leary of 3DTV Side Effects

AMSTERDAM: Seventeen percent of Americans believe that viewing 3DTV poses health risks to the eyes, and a further 55 percent “aren’t sure,” a new survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers from Strategy Analytics’ Digital Consumer Practice reveals. The findings underline a critical task ahead for both vendors and service providers, according to the firm.



“We’ve long believed that 3DTV faced a tough road with numerous obstacles, namely content availability, consumer interest and viable business models” said Ben Piper, director of Strategy’s multiplay market dynamics service. “However, these issues all take a back seat in light of the latest findings.”



With 72 percent of the market either unconvinced of or unsure about potential 3DTV health and safety risks, the number one priority for 3DTV vendors and service providers needs to be messaging, according to Piper.



While there is little published scientific evidence linking 3DTV and eye problems, anecdotal reports of eye strain, dizziness, headaches and nausea are common.



“Whether or not the safety concerns are justified is immaterial,” said Strategy’s vice president of digital consumer practice, David Mercer, “The perception issue is one that could substantially hamper 3DTV’s growth going forward.”



Strategy Analytics will formally unveil further detailed findings from the survey on Saturday, Sept. 11 during the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam, when BSkyB’s director of product development, Brian Lenz, will be guest speaker. Admission is free, but registration is required at the related Strategy Analytics Web site.



-- from TV Technology

