American Public Television to Launch APT Podcast Studios
APT Podcast Studios will start creating original podcasts in 2023
NAPLES, Fla.—During the annual APT Fall Marketplace conference in Naples, Florida, American Public Television announced the formation of APT Podcast Studios, which will begin work to launch original podcasts, and partner with existing ones beginning in 2023.
“As platforms and technology continue to diversify, it is important for APT to mine new talent for public media, reach new audiences and help increase the success of current podcasts,” explained Cynthia Fenneman, president and CEO of APT. “We aim to establish a voice and an expertise that provides added value for audiences and our content catalog.”
APT Podcast Studios is currently in the research and development phase, and is in negotiation for its first original podcast in the food and travel space, two genres that align with APT’s core content competencies, APT said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.