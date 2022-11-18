American Public Television to Launch APT Podcast Studios

NAPLES, Fla.—During the annual APT Fall Marketplace conference in Naples, Florida, American Public Television announced the formation of APT Podcast Studios, which will begin work to launch original podcasts, and partner with existing ones beginning in 2023.

“As platforms and technology continue to diversify, it is important for APT to mine new talent for public media, reach new audiences and help increase the success of current podcasts,” explained Cynthia Fenneman, president and CEO of APT. “We aim to establish a voice and an expertise that provides added value for audiences and our content catalog.”

APT Podcast Studios is currently in the research and development phase, and is in negotiation for its first original podcast in the food and travel space, two genres that align with APT’s core content competencies, APT said.