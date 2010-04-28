Allbriton's WJLA selects Digital Broadcast

Allbritton Communications chose Digital Broadcast’s NewsBank automated newsroom system for its WJLA/NewsChannel 8 in Arlington, VA. Digital Broadcast’s NewsBank will drive WJLA’s zoned news wheel and archive system.

The automated news system will enable each of the station’s editors and producers to develop their stories and prepare the news packages for delivery to air. The zoned news wheel system will provide the ability to capture breaking news, archive stories and operate three “wheels” concurrently under ENPS MOS interface. Ingest of material can be accomplished from existing editing systems as well as other sources such as the WJLA FTP site, digital delivery systems and legacy material, with automatic internal transcoding when necessary. This enables a streamlined approach, allowing content to be used by the Digital Broadcast system.