Alabama TV Tower Accident Results in One Death, Two Rescues
Workers became trapped 1,300 feet in the air
ROBERTSDALE, Ala.—A rescue mission unfolded on the afternoon of Oct. 20 as three maintenance workers ended up trapped high up on a television tower in the Elsanor/Rosinton area. It unfortunately ended tragically, with the death of one of the workers, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff department.
According to WPMI, the local NBC affiliate, the workers had climbed the tower, which houses the antenna for WJTC television and a local radio station, to repair a guy cable as part of an ongoing maintenance project. Witnesses on the ground reported that at about 1,300 feet debris may have struck one of the individuals, with the other two locking in place.
Two of the workers were able to be rescued and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The other worker unfortunately died before being brought down.
The maintenance workers were from a company in Texas. No names have been released.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident.
