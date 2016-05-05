Alabama Public Television Switches to Sony Automation System

HOOVER, ALA.—After eight years of utilizing PBS’ ACE System, Alabama Public Television has made the switch to a Sony Public Media Management system to serve as its new master control automation system, according to a report from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. The Sony system went live on May 2 after the ACE system went offline on April 13.

The Sony PMM operates in a single 19-inch rack unit. The system utilizes ProTrack traffic software, Crispin automation and Harmonic record/playback servers. There are also two record ports and four play back ports, as well as fail over ports for HD and SD channels.

The change to the new system has also brought an update to the organization’s EAS system, replacing TFT EAS with Sage Endec. In addition, PBS programs now have the capability to be brought in from the Cloud filed based or direct from the PBS satellite. It also allows local production teams to ingest video/audio via file based instead of from a playback deck in real time.

The switch to the Sony PMM system is similar to one that was made at WGBH in Boston in 2015.