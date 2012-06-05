AJA supports Adobe Creative Suite 6

AJA Video Systems announced support for the new release of Adobe Creative Suite 6 software with its Io Express, Io XT and KONA family of products for both Mac and Windows users. The new drivers supporting Adobe Creative Suite 6 are available now as a free download.

AJA's new drivers deliver added support for Adobe Creative Suite 6 applications and streamline performance of AJA's video I/O solutions with Adobe's new plug-in architecture dubbed Adobe Mercury Transmit. All of the new AJA drivers support video out in Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 through the new Transmit plug-in.