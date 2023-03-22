Ai-Media Adds Dynamic Captioning as LEXI Preferred Partner

Ai-Media, a provider of AI-powered captioning solutions, has inked a three-year partnership with global captioning provider Dynamic Captioning to market and deploy Ai-Media’s LECI automated captioning solution.

The partnership comes after Dynamic Captioning required a more expansive LEXI reseller agreement to meet the increasing market demand for automatic captions, Ai-Media said. LEXI uses AI to deliver results “rivalling human captions at a fraction of the cost,” according to the company.

Dynamic Captioning’s LEXI customers will be able to build an end-to-end captioning solution thanks to Ai-Media’s caption delivery technology and infrastructure. LEXI captions seamlessly integrate with Ai-Media’s range of caption encoders and are delivered to screens via the iCap Cloud Network, which the company says is “the largest and most reliable caption delivery network in the world.”

“We are seeing a significant shift in the capabilities surrounding AI which continues to positively influence consumer perceptions of automatic captioning,” said AiMedia Founder/CEO Tony Abrahams. “Partnering with Dynamic Captioning is a positive step for the LEXI growth story as we work together to meet the needs of customers and the broader market in delivering the most secure, lowest latency, highest quality automatic captions in the market today.



"We are looking forward to collaboratively working towards a successful partnership with Dynamic Captioning.”

Dynamic Captioning’s Vice President & General Manager, Brenda Clark, said “as a strategic technology partner since 2012, Dynamic Captioning highly values this new and natural expansion of our longstanding and well-seasoned working relationship with Ai-Media. Dynamic Captioning is thrilled to partner once again with Ai-Media in the emergence of state-of-the-industry captioning technologies in the ASR realm. The LEXI service is a great addition to our robust, human created, Live and Offline captioning product lines.”