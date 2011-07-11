Africa set for DTT rollout

UK testing specialist Digital TV Labs has been working with digital terrestrial technology company Next Generation Broadcasting (NGB), will provide a DVB-T/T2 receiver conformance regime to assist roll out of DTT services in some African counties. NGB works with local governments and broadcasters across Africa, especially Ghana, Kenya and Uganda, to provide independent DTT distribution platforms.

The two companies have been developing a practical STB specification and conformance regime suitable for Africa, balancing the cost of the tests against potential market size. NGB is recruiting additional STB suppliers for Africa and needed to set up a structured approval process with more extensive conformance testing to ensure that its customers can buy good quality equipment and so be able to enjoy its pay-TV services. NGB decided to work with Digital TV Labs because many of its suppliers were already familiar with the UK company, having done similar conformance testing in other markets.