Ads in NFL Games Win First Week of 2010-11 TV Season
NEW YORK: National Football League telecasts topped the rankings of C3 commercial ratings among persons 18-49 in the first week of the new TV season, Nielsen said today. NFL games on Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN logged four of the five top spots for C3, which measure commercials watched live and on DVR playback within three days. Nielsen said C3 is “commonly known as the metric under which much of primetime advertising is bought and sold.”
The Sept. 26 Sunday Night NFL pre-game show on NBC ranked No. 7. CBS NFL Regional coverage and NBC’s “Football Night in America Pt. 3” also made it into the top eye-catchers for advertisers.
Among networks Fox telecasts had four of the highest rated ads; CBS had six; NBC had four; ESPN one and ABC had five.
Top C3 Ratings, Persons 18-49 – Week of 9/20/10
RANK
PROGRAM NAME
NET
DATE
OF AIR
LIVE
+3 AD
RATING
(C3)
LIVE
ONLY
AD
RATING
1
FOX NFL SUNDAY-SINGLE
FOX
9/26/10
7.9
7.7
2
CBS NFL NATIONAL
CBS
9/26/10
7.7
7.5
3
NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
NBC
9/26/10
6.9
6.7
4
NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
ESPN
9/20/10
5.8
5.5
5
GREY’S ANATOMY
ABC
9/23/10
5.1
3.9
6
GLEE
FOX
9/21/10
5.0
3.9
7
SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK*
NBC
9/26/10
5.0
4.8
8
FAMILY GUY
FOX
9/26/10
4.7
3.7
9
MODERN FAMILY
ABC
9/22/10
4.7
3.4
10
CBS NFL REGIONAL
CBS
9/26/10
4.6
4.5
11
TWO AND A HALF MEN
CBS
9/20/10
4.5
3.8
12
DANCING WITH THE STARS
ABC
9/20/10
4.4
4.0
13
THE BIG BANG THEORY
CBS
9/23/10
4.3
3.3
14
FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA PT 3
NBC
9/26/10
4.1
4.0
15
OFFICE
NBC
9/23/10
4.1
3.0
16
DANCING W/STARS RESULTS
ABC
9/21/10
4.0
3.7
17
HOUSE
FOX
9/20/10
4.0
2.9
18
HAWAII FIVE-0
CBS
9/20/10
3.9
3.3
19
DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
ABC
9/26/10
3.9
3.1
20
$#*! MY DAD SAYS
CBS
9/23/10
3.7
3.1
Source: The Nielsen Company
Note: Rankings for September 20-26, P18-49
