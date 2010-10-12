Ads in NFL Games Win First Week of 2010-11 TV Season

NEW YORK: National Football League telecasts topped the rankings of C3 commercial ratings among persons 18-49 in the first week of the new TV season, Nielsen said today. NFL games on Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN logged four of the five top spots for C3, which measure commercials watched live and on DVR playback within three days. Nielsen said C3 is “commonly known as the metric under which much of primetime advertising is bought and sold.”



The Sept. 26 Sunday Night NFL pre-game show on NBC ranked No. 7. CBS NFL Regional coverage and NBC’s “Football Night in America Pt. 3” also made it into the top eye-catchers for advertisers.



Among networks Fox telecasts had four of the highest rated ads; CBS had six; NBC had four; ESPN one and ABC had five.







Top C3 Ratings, Persons 18-49 – Week of 9/20/10

RANK

PROGRAM NAME

NET

DATE

OF AIR

LIVE

+3 AD

RATING

(C3)

LIVE

ONLY

AD

RATING

1

FOX NFL SUNDAY-SINGLE

FOX

9/26/10

7.9

7.7

2

CBS NFL NATIONAL

CBS

9/26/10

7.7

7.5

3

NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

NBC

9/26/10

6.9

6.7

4

NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

ESPN

9/20/10

5.8

5.5

5

GREY’S ANATOMY

ABC

9/23/10

5.1

3.9

6

GLEE

FOX

9/21/10

5.0

3.9

7

SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK*

NBC

9/26/10

5.0

4.8

8

FAMILY GUY

FOX

9/26/10

4.7

3.7

9

MODERN FAMILY

ABC

9/22/10

4.7

3.4

10

CBS NFL REGIONAL

CBS

9/26/10

4.6

4.5

11

TWO AND A HALF MEN

CBS

9/20/10

4.5

3.8

12

DANCING WITH THE STARS

ABC

9/20/10

4.4

4.0

13

THE BIG BANG THEORY

CBS

9/23/10

4.3

3.3

14

FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA PT 3

NBC

9/26/10

4.1

4.0

15

OFFICE

NBC

9/23/10

4.1

3.0

16

DANCING W/STARS RESULTS

ABC

9/21/10

4.0

3.7

17

HOUSE

FOX

9/20/10

4.0

2.9

18

HAWAII FIVE-0

CBS

9/20/10

3.9

3.3

19

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

ABC

9/26/10

3.9

3.1

20

$#*! MY DAD SAYS

CBS

9/23/10

3.7

3.1

Source: The Nielsen Company

Note: Rankings for September 20-26, P18-49