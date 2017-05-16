ACA to Hill: ATSC 3.0 Rollout Could Hurt Emergency Alerts

WASHINGTON—In a letter to the chair and ranking members of the House Communications Subcommittee, the American Cable Association raised the concern that ATSC 3.0 could potentially hurt, not help, emergency alerts. ACA President Matt Polka wrote that “the proposed transition to the new broadcast standard may well harm emergency alerting.”

TVT’s sister publication, B&C, has the full story here.

