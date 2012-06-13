ABS Updates Pierce County TV Master Control

SEATAC, WASH.: Advanced Broadcast Solutions announced it recently completed a master control upgrade for Pierce County TV, which operates two government channels and one educational channel from its facilities at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood, Wash.



The previous master control supported two-channel SD composite video output for PCTV and University Place TV, a channel dedicated to the city of University Place. However, the new master control also needed to support Clover Park Technical College Television, an educational channel with its playback equipment located in a separate room in the same building.



Another requirement of the new master control was that it could eventually transition to full HD-SDI.



“We saw on the horizon the opportunity to move to HD,” said Ben Ramsey, PCTV cable operations specialist. Currently, studio and field footage is shot in 1080i using Panasonic AG-HPX300 P2 HD cameras, then downconverted for cablecast. However, PCTV recently received confirmation from Comcast that PCTV will be distributed in HD starting next year.”



Based around PlayBox Technology automation, the new master control includes three AirBox playout servers and Capture Box capturing. Other new equipment includes Tektronix test and measurement tools, a Blackmagic Design router to handle the new SDI signals, and Blackmagic OpenGear A/D and D/A converters. The three stations were switched to the new system in February 2012.



