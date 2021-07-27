5G Could Be a “Game Changer” for Future Olympics

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.—With the traditional TV viewing of the Olympics down but streaming audiences growing, new data from Amdocs highlights some of the consumer preferences that are driving a shift in viewing patterns and some big trends that could be important for operators and programmers looking to monetize future events.

The Amdocs survey found that nearly a third (28%) were planning to watch via streaming services and that many consumers would be willing to pay more for the ability to watch the games in new ways.

For example, nearly half (48%) of consumers would pay more to get every event on-demand and 46% would pay more for 5G services to improve their connectivity during the Games, with an additional 17% would pay more for improved cross-device capabilities.

For a more interactive experience, the survey also found that consumers would be willing to invest in VR/AR offerings (23%), interactive in-game challenges (24%) and 360-degree live video (24%)

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology at Amdocs noted that “when we talk about 5G, consumers have come to expect faster speeds that allow quick downloads and seamless streaming, but they are starting to realize that such offerings are only the tip of the iceberg. As 5G networks become more prevalent in sports stadiums and around major events like the Olympics, there is an opportunity for connectivity providers to monetize the next wave of interactive experiences like virtual and augmented reality and 360-live video.”

“Consumers are always on the lookout for the next significant technological advancement, and the pandemic was a primary driver of an accelerated change in human behavior related to technology,” he added. “This data proves there is new ground to explore. As use cases extend beyond the essential functions we've seen in the past, and with consumers catching on, 5G has the potential to be a true game-changer.”