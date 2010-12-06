53 million U.S. broadband households watch TV programs online, says In-Stat

More than 53 million broadband households in the United States are watching TV programs via the Internet, and the vast majority use multiple devices to do so, according to new research for In-Stat.

According to the research firm, which recently launched the “U.S. Digital Entertainment Tracker” service to offer a consolidated view of the digital entertainment market in the United States, 85 percent of those broadband households are using multiple devices, including TVs, personal computers and mobile handsets to access Internet TV content.

Additionally, In-Stat forecasts that by 2014, more than 200 million Web-enabled wireline consumer electronic devices will be in use in the United States. If PCs and mobile devices are added to this total, the average U.S. consumer will own between five and 10 Web-enabled devices on which to view Internet-based digital entertainment.

Among the findings of In-Stat’s “4Q10 U.S. Digital Entertainment Tracker” are: