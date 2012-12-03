50 percent of U.S. multichannel video households have DVR, says research

More than half (52 percent) of U.S. households that subscribe to a multichannel video service have a digital video recorder (DVR), compared to 4 percent of TV households that do not subscribe, according to new consumer research from Leichtman Research Group (LRG).

The research also revealed 43 percent of all DVR households have a DVR on more than one TV set. That equates to roughly 20 percent of all TV households that have a DVR on more than one TV set, up from 6 percent five years ago.

"The percentage of all TV households in the U.S. with a DVR has essentially doubled over past five years, and DVR is functionality is expanding to more TV sets in the home," said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group.

The survey also found an increase in Netflix subscribers also having a premium service. It found 51 percent of Netflix subscribers subscribed to a multichannel video service this year vs. 43 percent last year and 40 percent in 2010. Additionally, there was a decrease in those who would consider dropping a premium service because of Netflix (20 percent this year vs. 36 percent last year, and 32 percent in 2010).

The research also found: