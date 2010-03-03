'Law Abiding Citizen' rules Blu-ray Top 10



"Law Abiding Citizen" captured the top slot on the Blu-ray Top 10 list of movies sales in the film's first week of release, while "The Hangover" held on at number 9 and Best Picture Oscar nominee "Inglourious Basterds" was bumped off the list altogether.



Two other Best Picture hopefuls remain in the middle of the pack on the eve of this Sunday's (March 7) Academy Awards telecast: the computer-animated "Up" in fifth place; and "The Hurt Locker" in sixth.



The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending Feb. 21, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Law Abiding Citizen" (Anchor Bay) "Halo: Legends" (Warner) "Couples Retreat" (Universal) "Zombieland" (Sony Pictures) "Up" (Disney) "The Hurt Locker" (Summit) "Star Trek" (Paramount) "Gamer" (Lionsgate) "The Hangover" (Warner) "Michael Jackson's This Is It" (Sony Pictures)