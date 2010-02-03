'Gamer' Tops Blu-ray Sales



The sci-fi action thriller "Gamer" starring Gerald Butler entered the Blu-ray title realm and immediately shot to the top of the list, slightly edging out two other theater blockbusters ("Star Trek" and "The Hangover") and the latest Tarentino entrée ("Inglourious Basterds.")



Not all action thrillers fared as well. Only one of the three newly released Jason Bourne titles managed to make the Top 10 (at number 10) — while the other two Matt Damon films in the trilogy finished in the 11th and 13th slots (although the three movies were bestsellers when first released together on standard DVD last year).



The Top 10 Blu-ray titles for the week ending Jan. 24, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Gamer" (Lionsgate) "Inglourious Basterds" (Universal) "Star Trek" (Paramount) "The Hangover" (Warner Bros.) "The Hurt Locker" (Summit) "Pandorum" (Anchor Bay) "Weeds: Season Five" (Lionsgate) "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (Paramount/DreamWorks) "Whiteout" (Warner Bros.) "The Bourne Identity" (Universal)