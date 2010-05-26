'Avatar' Has Other Blu-ray Titles Seeing 'Blue'



Maybe it's simply a matter of color coordination, but those blue CGI/live-action warriors in "Avatar" are easily managing to hang onto the lead in the Blu-ray Top 10 in its latest tally, while newcomer "Legion" came in second.



The latest list still includes the top 2 Blu-ray movie sellers on record—revenue leader "Avatar" and "The Dark Knight"—the latter holding down eighth place in the new cropping, after somehow returning to the Top 10 having fallen from the frontrunner standings many weeks ago. Perhaps more impressive, "Knight" managed its comeback without a pending sequel on the near horizon to bolster interest—as with "Iron Man" (no. 5 this week) now on Blu-ray at the same time its first sequel is in theaters.



The Top 10 Blu-ray titles for the week ending May 16, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Avatar" (20th Century Fox) "Legion" (Sony Pictures) "Edge of Darkness" (Warner Bro.) "Daybreakers" (Lionsgate) "Iron Man" (Paramount) 'Toy Story" (Disney Studios) "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios) "The Dark Knight" (Warner Bro.) "Sherlock Holmes" (Warner Bro.) "Star Trek" (Paramount)