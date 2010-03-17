'2012,' Pirates' Trilogy capture Blu-ray Top 10



Walt Disney Studios owned four of the Top 10 sales slots for Blu-ray titles in early March, thanks mainly to issuance of all three of its successful "Pirates of the Caribbean" films in the 1080p disc format. The three Johnny Depp adventures rounded out the bottom posting in the Top 10.



Meanwhile, the publicity behind "The Hurt Locker" leading up to the film's eventual Oscar wins as Best Picture and Best Director apparently propelled the relatively low-budget movie back into the Top 10 — from 18th to fourth in the latest listing (although the awards were not announced until the final night of sales compilations).



The Sony Pictures disaster movie "2012" took the top spot in its first week in Blu-ray, and a fourth Disney (distributed) title, the Japanese anime "Ponyo," finished behind "Where the Wild Things Are" in the third slot.



The Top 10 Blu-ray titles sales for the week ending March 7, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"2012" (Sony Pictures) "Where the Wild Things Are" (Warner) "Ponyo" (Disney) "The Hurt Locker" (Summit) "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (20th Century Fox) "Law Abiding Citizen" (Anchor Bay) "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs" (20th Century Fox) "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" (Disney) "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" (Disney) "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" (Disney)