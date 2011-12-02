24-hour Russian news channel deploys extensive tapeless news workflow

Russia's 24-hour business news channel, RBC-TV, has deployed a wide range of Harris technology at its headquarters in Moscow for news production and playout.

The new infrastructure and workflow system brings greater operational efficiency to RBC TV by facilitating a tapeless, file-based workflow throughout the facility. The upgraded system stretches across the workflow from ingest to playout, driving the broadcaster's news, production and master control areas.

"RBC-TV has already noticed a dramatic increase in operational workflow and efficiency as a result of the upgrade," said Mikhail Tereschenko, director of technology at RBC-TV. The new Harris-based system makes content easily accessible and easy to modify and allows RBC TV to maximize the value of its existing media, he added.

Harris Platinum large-scale and Panacea small-scale routing systems support facilitywide signal distribution, while compact Harris HView multiviewers simplify signal monitoring and management.

The extensive media workflow system includes Harris NEXIO AMP servers for content ingest and storage. A NEXIO Farad storage provides real-time access to content and connects to the facility's newsroom system, which lets journalists quickly create and edit content.

Harris Invenio digital asset management software and near-line storage accelerate production speed with low-resolution viewing, editing and logging of content. RBC TV relies on Harris Invenio to import legacy data from its existing tape library and catalog its expanding digital tape library. Automatic workflows permit file transfer and content management across all storage areas, with intelligent interfacing to scheduling and automation systems.

Harris ADC automation tightly integrates with Invenio and the facility's traffic and scheduling system for seamless playout.

RBC-TV broadcasts its programming to more than 53 million viewers located in more than 600 cities across Russia, the CIS and the Baltic states.