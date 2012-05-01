21 percent of U.S. households connect TV to the Internet, says ABI Research

Roughly 27 million U.S. households have an Internet-ready TV, game console, standalone Blu-ray player or smartSTB connected to their home network, according to new findings from ABI Research.

Of the four device categories, the game console is the most used device, reaching more than 80 percent of the connected TV households, followed by Internet TVs at 27 percent, standalone Blu-ray players at 24 percent and smart STBs at 13 percent.

In all, nearly half of U.S. households have at least one current generation game console, while almost 16 percent has an Internet-ready TV, a base similar for standalone Blu-ray players. Smart STBs come in at less than 5 percent.

Looking out to 2017, the penetration rates are expected to exceed 60 percent for game consoles, TVs and Blu-ray players, according to ABI Research. While not all of these devices will be connected, there is certainly room for growth, as only 48.5 percent of consumers with a home network currently have one of these devices connected to the Internet, the research group said.

ABI Research's new report, "Connected Home Devices Market Data," provides information on market forecast data for DVD players, DVD recorders, Blu-ray players and recorders, standalone PVRs and game consoles.