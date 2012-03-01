2012 NAB PREVIEW

Each year, the Broadcast Engineering staff provides a guide full of comprehensive coverage to help you make the most of your time at the NAB Show. This manual is meant to serve as your ultimate resource for hitting the NAB jackpot!!!!

First, we announce the winners of our Excellence Awards competition. We'll recognize these facilities at the NAB Show for their achievement in each of eight categories. Next, browse through more than 30 pages of product descriptions and photos to build your ultimate shopping list.

And finally, our exhibit hall map will help you find your way through the maze of booths. We'll see you at the show!