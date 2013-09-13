Rohde & Schwarz Introduce New Transmitters

MUNICH, GERMANY — Rohde & Schwarz has expanded its family of efficient transmitters with the addition of the R&S THV9 high-power TV and DAB transmitter and the R&S TMV9 medium-power TV transmitter. The highlight of the company’s introduction—the high-power FM transmitter, the R&S THR9, which is said to allow audio broadcast network operators to cut energy costs by as much as 50 percent as well as to reduce maintenance and rental costs over the lifecycle of the transmitter.



The new liquid-cooled R&S THR9 high-power FM transmitter provides output power ranging from 5 to 40 kW, is digital-ready, and supports both FM and digital standards in VHF band II such as HD Radio.



MultiTX involves integrating multiple transmitters into a single rack. In combination with the liquid-cooling system, this helps reduce the amount of space required. R&S said the THR9 concept makes it possible to accommodate as many as four 10 kW transmitters in a single rack.



The liquid-cooled R&S THV9 and the air-cooled R&S TMV9 support the DAB, DAB+, T-DMB and AT-DMB standards in the VHF frequency range. Both transmitters also support the DVB-T/H, DVB-T2, ISDB-T/TB and ATSC digital TV standards as well as analog TV standards to cover a wide spectrum of potential applications. The R&S THV9 delivers up to 30 kW of output power; the R&S TMV9 accommodates up to six transmitters per rack and can output up to 4.3 kW of power.



The new transmitters are now available.