MRTV Myanmar Selects Grass Valley for Mobile HD

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.— National broadcaster MRTV Myanmar has purchased several Grass Valley solutions to broadcast live HD coverage of the 2013 Southeast Asian Games, which will be held in three cities across Myanmar during December 2013.



Grass Valley designed and delivered two turnkey flight packs and a complete outdoor broadcast van to enable MRTV to deliver coverage of the games from multiple cities, which will be the first ever HD live coverage in the country.



Included in the systems purchase are a range of Grass Valley solutions, including 18 units of LDX Première software upgradable cameras and XCU eXchangeable Control Unit base stations, which will enable the broadcaster to move camera chains between systems, providing a mobile and scalable solution.



MRTV has also selected Grass Valley’s Kayak production switcher, Concerto routers, four K2 Dyno Replay Systems, and various other live production solutions.



Grass Valley provided the design, on-site support, turnkey integration and user training.



“It is evident that broadcasters are increasingly looking for integrated solutions which are far more cost-effective than buying standalone products. As broadcasters like MRTV Myanmar move from existing tape-based operations to a file-based approach, Grass Valley is able to provide solutions which support their nonlinear production efforts as well as achieve their overall business goals,” said Grass Valley Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific Stephen Wong.



