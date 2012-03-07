Wichita State upgrades to HD with Utah Scientific

Wichita State University has installed Utah Scientific equipment in its Media Resources Center (MRC) as part of a plant-wide upgrade to HD. The upgrade allows the MRC to supply HD content to the entire campus, and will soon enable it to serve the public via the local cable provider, Cox Communications. The MRC operates WSU-TV, produces videos, provides media for classrooms and does some student training.

The MRC is now equipped with a UTAH-400 routing switcher V-64R frame loaded 32x32 for 3G HD/SD, an SC-400 control system with an MX-Lator Control Translation Unit, various panels and a Softpanel-2 GUI, and a TSG-490Y sync generator with changeover capability. MX-Lator will enable the new router to interface with the school's existing Utah Scientific analog router. The MRC uses the new equipment for TV production in an on-air environment, with the UTAH-400 router feeding the production switcher sources along with monitors in Wichita State's newly outfitted production studio.