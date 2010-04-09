What broadcast buyers are evaluating for purchase in 2010

This is the third in a series of articles about the findings from the 2010 Big Broadcast Survey (BBS), a global study of industry trends, technology purchasing behavior and the opinion of vendor brands. With approximately 5600 people in more than 120 countries participating, the 2010 version of the BBS is one of the largest and most comprehensive market studies ever done in the broadcast industry.

The 2010 NAB Show is less than a week away, and as the industry prepares to gather in Las Vegas for its biggest event of the year, the question on the minds of many is what technologies are in demand by customers worldwide.

In previous posts, I have discussed the most important technology trends in the broadcast industry and examined where money is being spent in the broadcast industry in terms of major projects planned for the year.

These industry trends and major projects drive technology purchasing in the broadcast industry, and that’s the focus of this article: the products that are being evaluated for purchase this year by broadcast professionals.

As part of our 2010 global market study, we wanted to help our readers understand what broadcast professionals worldwide are shopping for this year. We presented technology buyers with a list of relevant product categories, and asked them to indicate which product type they are currently evaluating for purchase.

The results, which are shown in the table, demonstrate a broad range of industry demand.

To read the full article, please click here.