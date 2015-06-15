TV Technology Digital Editions

May 27, 2015

ATSC Updates Broadcasters on 3.0 Progress; Records Set at Early Television Conference; InfoComm15 Looks to 'Wow' With IoT, UHD; Best of Show Awards; NAB Show Product Review

May 13, 2015

2015 NAB: Industry Looks Beyond its Roots; FCC Chairman Piles Praise on Broadcasters; 4K 4Charity fun Run Raises More Than $35K; Evolve or Lose Relevance, Smith Tells Show Crowd; IP Transition 'A Big Deal'; Panel Explores Storytelling and Social Media; Up and Over: OTT Hits Its Stride; Sessions Gets to the Heart of 'The Walking Dead'; Embracing an All-IP Outlook; Shooting Blockbuster 'American Sniper'; Morgan Spurlock: Making Films and Making a Difference; Checking Into 'Grand Budapest Hotel'; O'Reilly: Challenge Spectrum Reserves; Pai Has Lots of Questions About OTT; NAB Show Exhibitor News

May 6, 2015

PBS Adopts Sony Cloud Workflow; Streaming Delivers Viewers to Networks; Pay-TV Faces New Threat From the Skies; MLB Network Takes Next Step: Studio 21; Wolf Hall: Ancient Intrigue, Modern Imaging; LEDs: An Update on Studio Lighting; Convergence - The Wave of the Future; RF Manufacturers at the NAB Show; AES69-2015: Key to Immersive Audio; Sencore VideoBridge Helps Keep ValueNet Signals Clean; Marshall 'Titan' Paves the Way for 4K at Inter Video; Video Clarity's ClearView 4K Powers PBS UHD Efforts

April 13, 2015

Another FCC Deadline on Horizon; What's on the NAB Show 'Wish List'; Changing Mic Market Still Demands Quality; INTX Explores Cable Business Technology; Behind the Scenes at 'Game of Thrones';USA Series 'Digs' Deep into New Marketing; Intercoms Becoming More Feature Rich; Harmonic to Highlight Virtualization, UHD; Comrex's Future Takes Shape With IP; Wheatstone Promote IP Audio Advances; JVC Touts 4K, ENG Strengths' Lighting: Back to Front Or Front to Back?; Basics of Software-Defined Networking; Advantages of True Peak Metering; Lowell Lighting's Pro Power LED Kit; CMR Blackbird Stabilizer; RUSHWORKS' A-List Automation System; Fostex's RM-3 Stereo Rack Monitor

April 8, 2015

Baseball's 'Big Picture' Wows Fans; Multiviewers Turning into 'Multi-Doers'; IP for Broadcast: The Time Is Now; Panasonic Touts 4K, Cloud Advances, Grass Valley Maps Its Path to an IP Future; Ross Shows Broad and Deep Range at NAB; Canon Addresses 4K Imaging Challenges; State of the Edit, 2015; Putting the IOPS Where They Count; Ad Tech Integration Shifts Expectations; Coefficients for Acoustical Materials; AJA's CION UHD Camcorder; Virtual Backgrounds' Scene Machine; NewTek's Talkshow VS-100

April 1, 2015

Drone Action Heats Up; IP, 4K and ATSC 3.0 on BEC Agenda; Automation Enhances Budgets, Workflows; Archiving in Today's Digital Haystack; Sony Expands 4K Push at NAB Show; Imagine Sees an All-IP Future for Broadcast; Maintaining ENG Signal Quality; Grass Valley Cameras Power Harb Productions; WFMZ-TV Expands Coverage With LiveU; Sony Camcorder Sets 4K Stage at EnviroNews; Panasonic Camcorders Help Float Ship Shape's Boat; IDX Batteries Power Goode/Dreams; Syracuse U. Elevates Education With Ikegami HD Cameras; Kino Flo Soft Lights Keep on Shining; BBS Area 48 Lights Illuminate New AJ+ Studio; AAdyn 'Hurrican' Outshines HMIs; Gearhouse Readies For 4K Future With Hitachi Cameras

March 25, 2015

2015 NAB Show Redefines Itself; What's New This Year; NAB Show Product Preview; Product Showcase

March 4, 2015

Examining Broadcast's Future; New Emergency Alert Service Proposed; Big Shows Require Wireless Audio Stability; AES67 'Another Arrow in the Quiver'; Blackness: A Three-Tiered Approach; Boston's WCVB Weathers Record-Setting Winter; Vislink Connects Fans with Racing Action; Telestream Delivers Polar Bear Video Globally; Comrex LiveShot Keeps the News Flowing; Telemetrics Robotics Aids Concert Telecast; Dejero Delivers Hometown Hockey Action; TVUPack Expands KOSA-TV's ENG Options

February 18, 2015

From Small Screen to Really Big Screen; Inside the NHL's Situation Room; HEVC: Raising All Resolution Boats? Remembers the Early Days of L.A. Television; Wearable Cameras Go Beyond Birds-Eye POV; Lighting Technology Joins the Digital Age; Cable and Connectors Keep Evolving; Advertising Crowns the Super Bowl Experience; Amazon's Agenda Fits Streaming Expectations From Researchers; Placid Streams: PDV and MDI Measurement Techniques; Audio Innovations From 2015 CES, NAMM; Crappin' Out on the Lossy Drag; Anton/Bauer's Digital Battery Series; Panasonic's AW-HE130 Integrated Remote HD/SD Camera; Nexto's NVS2825 Portable Memory Card Backup System; Scorpion Portable LED Light Kit



February 4, 2015

Media Groups Gain Approval for Drone Testing; CES Augurs New Video Landscape; A Technology Pilgrimage in the Desert; Displays Get Bigger and Brighter at 2015 CES; AT&T Test LTE Broadcast Tech at CFB; Taking Switchers to the Next Level; RAVENNA Gains Ground in AoIP Market; When Preparation Meets Opportunity; Multilayer 3D Disks Expand Data Capacity; LDM - Stacking Signals for Improved Performance; Eleven FCC Scenarios for the 600 MHz Band Plan; Of Course, There's an App for That!; What About Audio Quality?; User Reports - Signal Converters/Intercoms; Reference Guide

January 21, 2015

NBC Resets With New Tech for Super Bowl XLIX; 4K, 'From Soup to Nuts'; CNNgo Looks to Bring the Internet to Television; Getting the Most Out of Your Newscasts; Pro Audio Boards Continue to Evolve; Bonded-Cell Vendors Cope With Changing Speed Limits; Selecting the Server That's Right for You; Small Wonders: Reviewing Portable Video Recorders; Editors Find Big Things in an Inexpensive Package; Locating Shows Becomes a Cross-Platform Challenge; Understanding Virtualization and Containers; Acoustic Designs for Multichannel Audio Control Rooms; Adorama's 3Pod Tripod; TSL's Pam PiCo Touch Monitor; The Sun-Bouncer Pro Kit From Sunbounce; RED's 6K Epic Dragon; Steadicam's Curve Stabilization System

January 5, 2015

2014: The More Things Change; Will UHD Content Take Off in 2015?; Motive, Granite Launch TabletTV; New Gear for Today's Well-Equipped VJ; Tech Takes to the Hills at 2015 Winter X Games; New ITU Standard Could Boost 4K Over Telco; Digital Journal—Archiving: Maintaining Relevance for the Future; An Exercise in Vintage Hard Light; Placid Video Packet Streams; Sound Predictions for the New Year; An Inexpensive Setup for Rapid DTV Field Measurements; The Art of Load Balancing

December 17, 2014

The Legacy of 'Moment in Nature;' Akamai Reports on the State of the Internet; Video Expected to Be Biggest Star at CES; Future-Proofing for 4K; HVEC and the Future of 4K Distribution; The Versatile Production Switcher; Getting the Best Out of External Recorders; GatesAir CEO Takes the Long View; 2014: A Year Not Unlike Others; Education Episodes Are Made for Mulitplatform Release; A Treasure Trove of Audio History Can Be Found Online

November 19, 2014

Technology Takes a Tightrope Walk; A Level Playing Field; The Evolving Art of Loudness Monitoring; Virtual Broadcasting; Enhancing the Sound of Sports; User Report — Video Monitors; Broadcast Advice for Audio Content Creators; Cloud Performance — Noisy Neighbors and Bare-Metal Servers; FCC Reveals 600MHz Band Plan; Mass Storage Elements in IT-Class Media Servers; Changing Light Intensity

November 5, 2014

Levi's Stadium Highlights Fiber-Rich Tech; Broadcasters Do the Math; News Vans Get Smaller, More Efficient; Revinvigorated Focus Defines CCW+SATCON; Rogers Brings NextGen NHL Coverage to Canada; 4K Lens Development Limited by Physics; Hitachi's Z-HD600 HDTV Production Camera; ProAm USA's Autopilot Camera Stabilizer; HBO, CBS Raise OTT Profile; The FCC DTV's Interference Dilemma

October 15, 2014

SMPTE Publishes AXF Standard; DPP Is Ready to Roll; The Challenge of Wireless Mic Coordination; Creating Different Concepts of Reality Through Editing; A/V Fingerprinting—Transporting, Binding and Applications; User Reports—Camera Heads, Tripods & Pedestals

October 1, 2014

ONE Media and Next-Gen Broadcasting; Switching to IP; Black Burst Is Alive and Well in HD Plants; Lighting by the Numbers; AES Gathers in Los Angeles; Flexibility, Forum Define New Monitor Design; A 'Star' Is Born Through Social Media; Exploring Audio Control Room Acoustics; Summarizing the 2014 State of the Cloud; Light Sources 101: HMIs; Elements of Enterprise COTS Servers; Accidental Discovery Through Testing; Using ASTER for More Accurate Coverage Studies; Equipment Reviews

September 17, 2014

New Generation of Sports Trucks Hits the Road; '4K In Four Years;' TV's Future: Freedom of Choice; C-SPAN Paywall Spotlights Multiplatform Challenge; 'Drunk History' Revives Oral Storytelling; User Reports — Audio

September 3, 2014

A Missing Piece of the 4K Puzzle; NBC Preps ND1 for NFL; Full 4K Editing Not Ready for Primetime; Managing Production in the Cloud; It's All Just Television, Or Is It?; IBC Sees 4K, IP in Broadcast's Future; Using IEEE 1588 PTP in Video Networks; LED Is Coming of Age; Scaling Servers to Fit the Workflow; Creating the Test Gear With an SDR; "Book 'Em, Danno": AV Fingerprinting; Equipment Guide: Cloud-Based Services

August 20, 2014

CBS Prepares for US Open; The New 'Hybrid' ENG; Traffic and Billing Branches Out; Audio Control Room Acoustics; Ready for YouTube's Networks; User Reports—Cameras, Lenses & Medias

August 6, 2014

FCC Pushes Caption Deadlines; Feds Revisit EAS Tests; Heading Up to Cloud Storage; Audio Loudness Still a Hot Topic; New Protocols Enhance Console Networking; Web, Social Media Driving Weather Graphics; Examining Video Server Configurations; The Parabolic Aluminum Reflector; Exploring Audio Control Room Acoustics; TVStudy Options Show Impact on Coverage; Equipment Reviews

July 23, 2014

For AES67, Timing Is Everything; Multiviewers Moving Toward 4K, IP Adoption; Advances in Lighting Add More Versatility; U-Florida Shifts Into High Gear With SEC; Recording Pretty Pictures From Above; 6P Laser 3: Coming to a Theater Near You?; Rounds' Social TV Relies on Online Streams; How Will IBI Affect DTV Reception After Repacking?; User Reports—Routing & Master Control Switchers

July 9, 2014

Aereo Ponders Next Move; The Future of Newsrooms; 'Go Anywhere' ENG; Test and Measurement Expands Its Scope; 4K Seeks Its Place in Auto Racing Coverage; Twitter Acquires SnappyTV for Video Sharing; What Is Software-Defined Networking?; FCC Changes OET-69 Parameters in TV Study; Learning the Basics of Fluorescents; Audio-over-IP in the Broadcast Plant; Providing for Interoperability: a Case Study

June 25, 2014

Remembrance and Celebration; 3D Continues Its March; Digital Electronics Push Optical Physics; High-Octane Communications; Putting a New Spin on Prompters; Implementing the Loudness Processing; New Dimensions in Media Streaming; Inter-Band RFI: Should Stations Worry?; User Reports— Transmitters & Power Tubes

June 11, 2014

ESPN Brings World Cup to U.S. Viewers; ESPN Opens New Digital Center; Monitors Continue Evolution to OLED, 4K; Virtual Sets Embrace Reality Via 4K, 3D; NAB Show Week: Meetings and Takeaways; The Evolution of Tungsten Bulbs; User Reports—Production Switchers/Editing & Graphics

May 28, 2014

FCC Issues Auction Order; ATSC Prepares for 3.0; Art, Science Intersect at InfoComm14; Best of Show Awards; NAB Show Product Review

May 7, 2014

Convention Highlights Media Transition; Smith to FCC: Where's the National Broadcast Plan?; Events Are the Future of Broadcasting; Tapping Into the Head (and Heart) of Consumers; Mobile Delivery Faces Fresh Challenges; Wheeler Pitches Auction, OTT and OFDM; OBS Serves Broadcasters at Olympics; Quality Content Drives Viewer Interest; New Ad Debate: Are You Chasing Rabbits?; Exhibitor News

April 23, 2014

News Drones on the Horizon; Interest in OTT Heats Up; The Cable Show: Tech in Tinseltown; Harmonizing the Production Workflow; NEP Launches 'Transportable Studio;' The Cloud: Getting Beyond the 'Wow Factor;' HD Tips and Techniques—Preparing the Digital Workflow Path; Sports Editing on the Fly; Can Ethernet SRP Support Production; Seeing Through the Eye of the Fresnel; Unlocking Storage—Defined Storage; Measuring Content for CALM Compliance; User Reports — Test Equipment / Signal Monitoring

April 7, 2014

NBC Takes Olympics Workflow Mainstream; From Stamford to Sochi; Mic Companies Await FCC Auction Rules; Intercoms Ramp Up for Bigger Events; NAB to Highlight Latest 4K Gear; Miranda Debuts GV STRATUS System; Wheatstone Aims to Fill 'Audio Gap' in Automation; The Perils of 4K; The Composition of Sunlight; Deluxe and the Value of Metatags; File-Based Loudness Processors; Equipment Review

April 2, 2014

The Return of 'Cosmos'; BEC Tackles Multiplatform Landscape; Golf Coverage on a Truly Massive Scale; Dodgers Debut SportsNet LA; Golf Channel Adopts Sony's Optical Disc Archive; Grass Valley Preps for a Multiplatform World; Ross Hits 40th in Stride; Harmonic Set to 'Redefine' Video Delivery; JVC Extends, Enhances ENG Elements; What Is Price Reliability?; Real-World Results: Transistors vs. Tubes at UHF; The Difficulties of Getting a Great Mix to Air

March 26, 2014

'War Horse' in 4K Dazzles Audiences; Navigating the NAB Show; Master Control is the New Data Control; Sony 'Full Speed Ahead' With 4K; Panasonic Promotes AVC-Ultra Front and Center; Some Hope for Interference Issues; Social TV: Hot or Not? Still a Work in Progress; State of the Edit 2014; Google Seeks to Expand VP9 Support; Using a Light Meter to Maintain Atmosphere

March 19, 2014

Broadcast Wields Power to Dazzle and Dominate; 2014 NAB Show Product Preview; Product Showcase

March 5, 2014

Decoding Signals From L.A.; 'Basketball Nirvana;' FCC Approves New Closed-Captioning Rules; Digital Journal—Tweaking Your Routing System for UHD; Audio Advances at CES; Super Bowl Ads: Chevy's Inspiring 'Life;' User Reports— Mobile, Satellite & Cellular-ENG

February 19, 2014

Broadcasting in the Balance; Connecting for Faster Data Rates; NHL Expands Outdoor Games Schedule; 4K in the TV Environment: Where It Is Now; The Magic of HMIs; When the Light Hits the Lens; Progress Towards the All-IT/ Cloud Media Facility; News for Today's Mobile Social Media Viewers; CNN Adopts Adobe Anywhere; Unique DTV Reception Problems; The Role of Real-Time Processors in Loudness Metering and Correction

February 5, 2014

NBC Expands Olympics Multiplatform Coverage; Connected Media Big at CES; Looking Beyond the Numbers at CES; Instant Benefits of Integrated Production; Tech Retreat Looks at Video's 'New Normal;' An Engineer's Toolkit; Incident or Reflected: Using a Light Meter; Breaking Down the File Systems; Is It Time to Redesign Audio Console Surfaces?; User Reports—Signal Converters/Intercoms

January 15, 2014

Bracing for The Big Chill; Learning the Console Ropes; Bonded Cellular: Getting the Best Shots; Sharing a Common Currency; Portable Storage Looks Skyward; Touring Wheatstone's Factory; In the Newsroom, It's Clouds and Crowds; AES67-2013 Looks at Audio Over IP; Speed Writing Trumps Reading; 'Casting Wars' Augur Next Airwaves/Attention Battle; Moving Into an Interference-Limited Environment in 2015; Is 'Avid Everywhere' a Reality?; Equipment Reviews

December 31, 2013

Sound of Music: On Stage, On the Small Screen; Mobile Tops CES Agenda; Gear for the Journalist on the Go; Making Room for UHDTV; Strategies for Better LTO Data Preservation; News and Information for Millennials Plus; Synchronous Signals Over Asynch Networks; The Art of the Mixed Measurement; Breaking Down the File System; Audio Topics for the New Year; User Report—Video Servers & Recording/Controllers; Product Showcase

December 18, 2013

London Eye Links Record Number of Streams; NTSC Color Celebrates 60th Anniversary; Pushing Technical Boundaries With 'Earthflight;' Broadcasters Ponder Post-MPEG-2 World; One WTC Prepares for Station Tenants; Tradition Battles Technology in Switcher Facelifts; Audio Objects for 4K Television; Is Laser Illuminated Projection the Future of 3D?; More Ad Spending Heads to Second Screens; The Effects of ACI on UHF Channel Allotments; SMPTE Looks at All-IT Media Facilities; Equipment Review

December 4, 2013

BAS Spectrum Threats Escalate; Canon Launches 4K Professional Display; Mobile Sports Production Eyes 4K; Integrating Social Media into the Broadcast Plant; Maintaining Proper Color Temperature While on the Go; Examining the Evolution of Archives; IEEE BTS Discusses LTE, DVB-2; User Reports — Station Automation/ Digital Content Management

November 20, 2013

4KTV: The Devil Is in the Details; Taking Stock of CALM; Wrangling 14 Channel Sound in Dallas; More Than Just a 'Channel in a Box;' Modified 'Hybrid Storage' Offers Many Options; Digital Journal—Switching from 1080 to Ultra HD; Managing and Storing Your Initial Original Content; Squash Anyone? Pick Your Platform; Loudspeakers—Parameters and Design; Minimizing DTV Interference After Channel Repacking

November 6, 2013

A Business Case for the Cloud; CMOS, 10 Years Later; CCW to Focus on 4K and Multiplatform Workflows; The Role of Lenses in Today's Virtual Environment; Cameras Record 'Big Data' for the NBA; Sloan Kelvin on the Power of Editing; Digital Glut or Gush: What's Important?

October 16, 2013

Making Waves With Technology; A Viewer's Point of View; 4k/UHD to Headline SMPTE2013; Sports Producers Expand Audio Boundaries; A Train Wreck in the Offing; The Basics of Loudspeaker Design; User Reports- Camera Heads, Tripods and Pedestals

October 2, 2013

3D Lives!; HDMI 2.0 Primes 4K Market; ESPN Goes All-LED for US Open; AES to Focus on Audio in a Multi-Device World; The Challenges of IPTV System Testing; Monitors: Beyond What the Eye Can See; The Changing Face of Test and Measurement; SCTE Looks at Cable's Evolving Tech Landscape; Virtualizing the Growth of Metadata; The Other Social Networking for TV Pros; Don't Leave Home Without These iApps; Surprising Results Using Real Antenna Patterns in TVStudy

September 18, 2013

Mobile TV's Slow Rollout; TV Tech Then and Now; Sony F65 Shines With NBC's 'Camp;' NEP Launches Four-Truck EN1 Mobile Production Unit for ESPN; Loud Speaker Basics for Control Room Monitoring; Experiments in Redirecting Digital Media; User Reports— Audio

September 4, 2013

'White Space Use' No Longer a Gray Area; Wireless Mic Users Unite; 4K Expected to Dominate IBC; Connecting IT Together at The Weather Channel; Satellite Companies Prepare for Ultra HD; HD Tips and Techniques: Adding Flexibility to the Editing Desk; Bringing 'The Matrix' to the NFL; Additive and Subtractive Color Mixing; The Question: To FEC or Not to FEC?; FCC Outlines Repacking Techniques; Automated Storage Tiering; User Reports—Fiber, Cable & Connectors/Utility Switchers

August 21, 2013

NBC Opens State-of-the-Art Sports HQ; Tennis Channel Looks for Love With New Tech; Digital Journal: Keeping Over the Air Broadcasting Relevant; 'Another Tool in the Toolbox;' A New Smackdown Sound; From Covering Traffic to Driving It; 4K Editing: Prices, Features Run Gamut; Real-Time AV Transport Over Ethernet; AMI Pushes Local Interactive Ads; User Reports: Cameras, Lenses & Media; Product Showcase

August 7, 2013

New FCC Rules Loom for Closed Captioning; Changing Roles; Behind the Scenes at NBC Peacock Productions; Audio Quality: It's Not Just ABout Loudness; Weather Forecasts Zoom in on Local; Estimating Green Screen Lighting; Measuring Downmix Loudness; K-Tek's Nautilus Mic Suspension Mount; Matrox's MicroQuad Multiviewer; NewTek Tricaster 855 Production Switcher; Eye on: Remote Options for Audio Consoles

July 24, 2013

Tablets Tap Into TV Territory; From Bird's Eye to Panorama With YES View; Lighting Advances Focus on Size, Efficiency; Multiviewers Assimilate Newsroom Displays; Digital Journal—Do DSLRs Have a Place in Broadcast?; Do We Really Need the FCC?; New Editing Systems Upgrade for 4K, Part 2; Producing Intelligible Speech for Mobile DTV; User Reports—Routing & Master Control Switchers

July 10, 2013

Fox Sports 1 Set for August Debut; Is it Time for 4K?; The Multiplatform Approach to Sports Graphics; Bonded Cellular Technology Follows Diverse Path; Can TV Broadcast Really Go OTT?; HD Tips and Techniques: Test Equipment Grows to Fit New Niches; SMPTE 2022 and the Future of VOIP; Sorting Out SAS and SATA; Bow to Your Partner for Some Inverse Square Dancing; Testing TV Antennas With Some Nifty Gadgets; Divergent Media's ScopeBox v3.2; Zacuto EVF Flip Portable Monitor; Rede's Reporter Microphone; Designed for Comfort; Linear Industries AT8001 DTV Exciter

June 26, 2013

NBC Takes Viewers on 'Tour;' When Weather Turns Deadly; TNT Makes the Most of its Short NASCAR Season; IEEE Summit Outlines Television's Next Chapter; Lensmakers Advance Versatility in the Coming of the 4K Era; Prompting With Tablets: a Perfect Match?; What You Need to Know About Adjacent Channel Interference; Editors Take on the 4K Challenge; 'Dovetailing' Second Screen Services With ATSC 2.0 and Beyond; Using TV Study to Map Coverage, Interference; The Move to the All-IT Facility; User Reports— Transmitters, Antennas, Satellite & Power Tubes

June 12, 2013

NYC Stations Brace for WTC Tower Battle; Who Needs the Cloud?; 4K Monitors Starting to Come Into Focus; Newsroom Graphics Tie It All Together; Equipment Guide: Production Switchers/Editing & Graphics; The Evolution of Digital Content Delivery; Loudness Content Management for TV Audio Mixers

May 29, 2013

Areo Copyright Battle Expands; NAB Show Product Review; Cultivating the Craft at InfoComm13; Cable Show Returns to Washington

May 8, 2013

NAB Show Anticipates Trends; Carey's Fighting Words Dominate Opening; 'SNL' Jumps Hurdles to Make Tight Deadlines; Rosenworcel, Pai: Stay With Auction Deadline; Displays to be Bigger, Brighter; Broadcasters, Telcos 'Have to Work Together;' A Conversation With Jon Landau; Streaming, Second Screen Dominate Affiliate Meetings; Converging Ecosystems Challenge; Technology Builds a New World in 'Oblivion;' Exhibitor News; NAB Show in Photos

April 24, 2013

Up Close and Extreme; Broadcast Explores the Cloud; Fiber Options for 4K; OTT Gathers Mainstream Steam; Connected or Companion TV: Which is Better for Broadcasters?; Automatically CALM; Active Archives for the Future; Making the Cloud Invisible; User Reports: Test Equipment/Signal Monitoring

April 8, 2013

Cell Industry Targets BAS Spectrum; NAB Show Focuses on Social Media; The Road to Intelligent Intercoms; Wireless Users Cope With Fewer Options; Canon Debuts XA10 Replacements; Goldenberg Balances 'Argo' Storyline via Strategic Editing; Could Broadcasting's Future Hinge on Changes to OET-69?

April 1, 2013

Mobile TV Expands Capabilities; Execs Eye New Facilities, Workflow; The BBC's Hybrid System for EFP; Sports Nets Tweak MLB Coverage; The Importance of Speech Intelligibility; Increasing Storage Capacities with Nanotechnologies; Eye-On— Getting the Most Multiviewer for Your Money

March 27, 2013

Hitting a Virtual Hole in One; Engineering Confab Focuses on Industry's Future; Channel in a Box Systems Go Live; Cisco Survey Touts Mobile Video Boom; State of the Edit 2013; User Reports

March 20, 2013

NAB Show: Content's Level Playing Field; NAB Show Highlights; NAB Product Preview; Product Showcase; Exhibitor Listing

March 6, 2013

EAS System Target of Undead Prank; FCC OKs 'NextGen' Transmission Test; What's Next for UHDTV?; Solid State Highlights from CES; Super Bowl Ads Gravitate to Higher Level; IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol

Feb. 13, 2013

Network Marks NHL Return with New Tech; UHDTV Has Arrived But Who Will Fill the Content Pipe?; Lenses: Balancing Cost with Features; Using Hard and Soft Lighting When Shooting in 4K; 4k Products Outstrip Cabling Solution

Feb. 1, 2013

Show touts UHDTV, integrated video, diverse interfaces; CBS Supersizes the Super Bowl; Doug Lung reviews next-gen error correction codes; The Importance of Timbre in Assessing Audio Quality; Integrating Storage, Archiving and Transcoding

Jan. 16, 2013

Which Smart Screen Will Viewers Prefer?; Ditching the Truck; Fiber Boosts Audio Network Capabilities; Newsrooms Embrace Multitasking; The Science of High Speed Video; Testing Interference on UHF Taboo Channels; Reality Trumps Digital Imagination

Jan. 2, 2013

2013 CES Promises 'Sensory Overload'; ESPN Adapts 'Olympic-Style' Production for X Games; Reviewing the IEEE Broadcast Symposium, Part II; Some Observations of the Inverse Square Law of Ilumination

Dec. 19, 2012

CALM Act Takes Effect; ABC to Rock Times Square; Not 'TV Everywhere'; At Home on the Road; Interactive Viewing Triggers Targeted for Summer Adoption; Shotgun Microphones in Theory and in Practice

Dec. 5, 2012

Space Jump Brings HD Video Down to Earth; Auctions' Impact on BAS; The Changing Face of Master Control; Customer Demand Shapes Refurbished Token Creek Truck

Nov. 21, 2012

Broadcasters Add More Tools to Cover Hurricane Sandy; The Indispensable DVR; 5.1 Becoming DeFacto in HD Sports; Bringing the 'Voice of God' to Audio TV; Servers Take on Added Importance in Broadcast Production; Digital Journal

Nov. 7, 2012

IPTV22 at Heart of Barclays Center Stadium; The Great [Sounding] Debates; Large Sensor vs. 3-Sensor Cameras; Lenses Evolve for ENG; Content and Communications World Hones its Focus

Oct. 17, 2012

FCC's Ambitious Auction Plan; Putting 4K to Work, AES Preview; Cloudspotter's Journal; Equipment Guide: Camera Heads, Tripods & Pedestals

Oct. 3, 2012

NBC and the Olympics: Cards Face Up; A Day in the Cloud; MTV Video Music Awards; Lighting Technology; Equipment Reviews

Sept. 19, 2012

Broadcasters Prepare for Mobile DTV Launch; N.Y. Pubcasters Centralize Master Control; Fiber TV; 3D Workshop; Equipment Guide: Audio

Sept. 5, 2012

CNN Debuts New Washington Studio; PBS NGIS Adopts MPEG-4; IBC Preview; Masked Engineer; Equipment Guide: Fiber, Cable & Connectors/ Utility Switchers

Aug. 22, 2012

Broadcaster Prepare for Conventions; US Open Coverage Expands; Traffic & Billing; TV Ubiquity; Equipment Guide: Cameras, Lenses & Media

Aug. 8, 2012

Closed-Caption Mandate Nears; Vizio Launches 21:9 Screen; Multiplatform; Storage Technology; Equipment Reviews

July 25, 2012

Broadcasting London 2012; LPTV Transition Funding Ends; Multiviewers; Simulviewing; Equipment Guide: Routing & Master Control Switches

July 11, 2012

EAS-CAP Rules Now in Place; Remembering Telstar; Indy 500; Inside Audio; Equipment Reviews

June 27, 2012

Focusing on UHDTV; Cable Touts 'Viewdini;' Wi-Fi; Prompters; The Masked Engineer; Equipment Guide: Transmitters, Antennas, Towers & Power Tubes

June 13, 2012

FCC Delves Into Channel Sharing; ESPN Gears Up for 3D X Games; Video Monitors; Lighting; Equipment Guide: Production Switchers / Editing & Graphics

May 30, 2012

LTE Tempts with Advanced Services; NAB Show Eyes 'What's Next'; Show Preview; Awards

May 16, 2012

Viewing the Big Picture at the NAB Show; Jump In; Mobile DTV; Exhibitor News

May 2, 2012

HD ENG Unleashed; Collaboration in the Cloud; Cable Show; Lighting; Equipment Guide: Test Equipment / Signal Monitoring

April 16, 2012

NBC Gears Up for Olympics; 3D Advances at NAB Show; Spectrum Squeeze; Masked Engineer; Equipment Reviews

April 11, 2012

Marlins Inaugurate MLB's Newest Park; Media Execs Ponder NAB Wares; Digital Journal; Focus on Editing; Equipment Reviews

April 4, 2012

Broadcasters Take Aereo to Court; Seeking CALM at NAB; NAB Update; Lighting Technology; Equipment Guide: Cameras, Lighting & Batteries

March 21, 2012

NAB Show: Shifting Focus, Crossing the Aisle; What's New at NAB?; Product Previews; Exhibitor List

March 7, 2012

CBS, Turner Brace for March Madness; Has OLED Arrived for Consumers?; Wireless Mics; Technology Corner; Equipment Guide: Mobile, Remote & Satellite

Feb. 15, 2012

CNBC Moves to the Stock Exchange Floor; 24-Hour Checking; Lenses; The Masked Engineer; Equipment Reviews

Feb. 1, 2012

CES: What's New is OLED; Streaming the Big Game; Desert Tech; 2012 Campaign; Equipment Guide: Signal Converters / Intercoms

Jan. 18, 2012

TV Antennas Thrive in a Down Economy; The Final Cut; Gear on the Go; Masked Engineer; Equipment Reviews

Jan. 4, 2012

FCC Issues Loudness Rules; Defining the TV Experience; 3DTV; Lighting Tech; Equipment Guide: Video Servers & Recording Controllers