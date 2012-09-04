Spectra Logic, Harris deliver end-to-end media archive workflow

Spectra Logic has announced a worldwide relationship with Harris Broadcast Communications to provide broadcast and media customers with secure, cost-effective archive storage solutions. The relationship allows Harris to resell Spectra Logic’s T-Series LTO tape libraries as part of its new Invenio Archive solution, and provide its customers with a complete end-to-end solution including automation, digital asset management, tiered storage management and archive.

Harris will resell Spectra Logic’s complete family of T-Series tape libraries, from its smallest Spectra T50e tape library, which scales to a native capacity of 75TB or approximately 3,300 hours of video content, to its enterprise-class T-Finity, which supports a native capacity of 600 petabytes or more than 25 million hours of video content.