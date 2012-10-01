Small Tree announces ThunderNET

Small Tree has introduced ThunderNET for post-production professionals. ThunderNET combines the high performance I/O capabilities of Thunderbolt with the flexibility of PCIe, providing a cost-effective solution to integrate Thunderbolt-equipped platforms into high performance storage and data networks.

ThunderNET supports 10 Gigabit Ethernet capability to iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro or MacBook Air computers, providing new levels of network performance and connecting seamlessly to Small Tree's Ethernet shared storage appliance, GraniteSTOR TITANIUM, or 10 Gigabit Ethernet switches. It can also provide greater Gigabit Ethernet connectivity to users' current networks.