Ranking broadcast technology vendors, part 3: The 2011 BBS brand opinion leaders league table

This is the sixth in a series of articles about some of the findings from the 2011 Big Broadcast Survey (BBS), a global study of broadcast industry trends, technology purchasing plans and benchmarking of broadcast technology vendor brands. More than 8000 people in 100+ countries took part in the 2011 BBS, making it the largest and most comprehensive market study ever done in the broadcast industry.

In previous articles, we wrote about the 2011 BBS overall brand opinion league table, and the 2011 BBS net change in overall opinion league table, which shows how our global sample of broadcast professionals ranked 118 broadcast vendor brands in terms of their overall opinion of these vendors, and also how their opinions have changed over time.

It’s obviously great news for the vendors who are listed in these rankings, and there were quite a few of them. A total of 43 brands were listed in the 2011 BBS overall brand opinion league table, and a total of 51 brands were listed in the 2011 BBS net change of brand opinion league table.

This post looks at the companies that were listed in both the overall opinion and net change in overall opinion rankings. In other words, these are the companies whose brands are held in high regard today, and who are perceived to be getting better over time.

Just 30 brands (out of 118) were listed in both sets of rankings, either globally or regionally.

These are shown below in Table 1.

Please note that these results are shown in alphabetical order — NOT in the order in which they were ranked in the study.

There are a wide variety of companies on this list, including large and small firms; single product and multi-product firms; global and regional players; and audio and video technology providers.

What they have in common is strong brand recognition, and a dynamism that 2011 BBS respondents feel is making them even stronger.

