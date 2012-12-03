Professional Wireless Systems helps present 2012 Latin Grammy Awards

This year’s Latin Grammy Awards show, broadcast on the Univision network, was held in Las Vegas on Nov. 30th.

For the broadcast, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) provided in-ear monitors and wireless communication, and managed the wireless audio systems for the green carpet pre-show. PWS also provided Univision with 16-channel PSM 1000 in-ear monitors. Jason Eskew, PWS project manager, says that the PSM 1000 system provides a level of comfort that is essential to a production of this size and scope.

“The PSM 1000s allowed us to focus on the other things we needed to do," Eskew said. "Knowing the PSM 1000 system is rock solid, low stress and maintenance free is a huge weight off our backs. Even when the PSM 1000s get into a low-signal-strength condition, they mute quietly and cleanly. It’s much safer for the artist, and makes our job a whole lot easier."

PWS is a Masque Sound Company. Founded in 1936 by a trio of Broadway stagehands, Masque Sound evolved into one of NYC’s most successful theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design companies specializing in theatrical, house of worship, sporting, corporate, TV broadcast and live concert events.

