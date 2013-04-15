PlayBox brings quality, savings to multichannel network

Olympusat is a leading developer and distributor of independent Hispanic specialty and faith and family-oriented television networks in the U.S. Its nationwide operations formerly depended on third-party program originators to help broadcast content to its partners. Olympusat recently added PlayBox Technology to bring programming origination services under one roof and streamline technical operations.

Olympusat switched to PlayBox Technology to play out its original programming channels to satellite and fiber networks, as well as traditional over the-air broadcasting in the U.S. and internationally. In March, PlayBox was used to launch Olympusat’s suite of 10 Ultra HD Plex Spanish-language channels on Verizon FiOS. Olympusat also originates five SD Channels using PlayBox Technology products, and uses the company’s automation to integrate several part-time channel clients in and out of its Verizon FiOS and Time Warner feeds.

Olympusat’s PlayBox video servers are located in Nashville, but are remotely controlled and monitored at Olympusat headquarters in West Palm Beach via DS 3. Olympusat also operates a Mexico City location, which has similar full-time access to PlayBox servers

In case of a network failure, Olympusat uses back-up chains to protect programming playout operations. If a playlist problem occurs, the system automatically copies the playlist from that channel to a back-up server and plays the content across the network until the PlayBox SafeBox software is able to move content to a local drive.

Olympusat also depends on PlayBox AirBox universal playout and streaming automation servers, TitleBox graphics generators, and SafeBox automated media manager system for replicating remote content to local playout server folders for daily operations.

PlayBox Technology cut Olympusat’s operating costs in half without sacrificing quality. Olympusat plans to move four additional networks over to PlayBox systems for program origination shortly.