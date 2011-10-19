Oct. 19, 2011 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
ATSC 3.0 Plans for Television’s Future, by Bob Kovacs
‘Show Me the DTV Dollars’, by Gary Arlen
IBC: Giving the People What They Want, by Tom Butts
Transcoding for Mobile, by James Careless
SMPTE to Examine Copyrights, Imaging, by Susan Ashworth
Touring America’s Ballparks in 3D, by James Careless
INSIGHT
EDITORIAL:From the Editor in Chief: Steve Jobs’ Television Legacy, by Tom Butts
EDITORIAL:McAdams On: Playboy Clubbed, by Deborah D. McAdams
FOCUS ON EDITING:Documenting the Reality of Reality TV, by Jay Ankeney
DIGITAL TV:Cellphone, DTV Interference Issues Examined, by Charles W. Rhodes
AUDIO BY DESIGN:Synchronizing Audio and Video, by Mary Gruzska
MASKED ENGINEER:Stuffing DTV into a 5-Pound Bag, by Mario Orazio
NEWSCENTRAL
Welcome to NewsCentral..., by Deborah D. McAdams
Cellphone Intervention: Usefulness vs. Expense, by Bill Evans
Some Stations Don't Care to Share, by Michael Malone
Decision Makers 2012, by Andrea Morabito
Going Along for the Ride, by Craig Johnston
Raycom and ITV Deliver 'America Now', by Paige Albiniak
New Duo Drawn to 'News You Can Use', by Paige Albiniak
TV Stations Get Smart, by Tom Butts
Digital Trail-blazer, by James E. O'Neal
Newsroom Voices, by Paige Albiniak
EQUIPMENT REVIEWS
Camera Heads, Tripods & Pedestals
Zone 6 Sails With Libec Jib, by Travers Jacobs
Matthews DC-Slider Enhances ACTV Productions, by Mark Kaufmann
Sachtler is Great Traveling Companion, by David Linstrom
OConnor Heads Make Production a Breeze, by Anthony Hardwick
Vinten Helps Capture Nickelodeon Comedy, by Michael Spodnik
