NVerzion partners with Ross Video, Utah Scientific, 360 Systems, with integrated master control

NVerzion has teamed up with Ross Video, Utah Scientific and 360 Systems to offer fully integrated automation, master control/routing, video server, and graphics packages at the 2013 NAB Show.

NVerzion offers two packages are currently available, one with Ross Video and 360 Systems, the other with Utah Scientific and 360 Systems.

Two packages are currently available with Ross. The first includes NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), 360 Systems' MAXX-500 digital video server, and Ross Video's MC1 master control and XPression graphics systems. The second package features CLASS as a cuts-only signal processing solution with 360 Systems' MAXX-500 server and Ross Video's NK Series router and XPression graphics.

The Utah partnership also offers two configurations: The first includes NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), 360 Systems' MAXX-500 digital video server, and Utah Scientific's MC-40 master control and GS-4000 graphics systems. The second package features CLASS as a cuts-only signal processing solution with 360 Systems' MAXX-500 server and Utah Scientific's UTAH-100 digital routing switcher and GS-4000 graphics.

An alternative to station-in-a-box solutions, NVerzion's CLASS is a flexible, scalable automated platform that offers total redundancy and guaranteed integration with a wide range of third-party technologies, including master control/routing, video server, and graphics systems. Relying on software components to control and integrate legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform, CLASS ensures continuous and reliable operation.