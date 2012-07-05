June 27, 2012 TV Technology Magazine Index

NEWS

Focusing on HDTV, by Bob Kovacs

Belden's Miranda Buy Signals Optimism in Broadcast Market, by Deborah D. McAdams

Systems Integrators See New Opportunities in Greenfield Markets, by Claudia Kienzle

Prompting From the User’s Viewpoint, by Craig Johnston

Video Profiles & Perspectives: Learning from the Masters, by Craig Johnston

INSIGHT

Guest Editorial:A Broadcast Cloud in Our Future, by Mark Aitken, VP, Advanced Technology. Sinclair Broadcast Group

McAdams On:Hopping

Multiscreen Views:Cable Touts ‘Viewdini,” Wi-Fi, by Gary Arlen

Audio By Design:A Systems Approach to Implementing the CALM Act, by Mary C. Gruszka

Masked Engineer:What Spectrum Crisis? by Mario Orazio

EQUIPMENT GUIDE: Transmitters, Antennas, Towers & Power Tubes

Harris Assists Oregon Digital Transition, by Dennis Hunt

E2V Tubes: A Cut Above the Rest, by Ben Endow

Linear Industries Exciters Aid ZGS DTV Path, by Eduardo Zavala