Gray Television chooses Weather Central to streamline workflow

Gray Television has selected Weather Central as its broadcast weather system provider and is using the company’s 3D:LIVE and ESP:LIVE interactive severe weather systems at more than half of its stations as well as at the Gray Interactive Media Group headquarters.

With stations located throughout the United States, individual Gray stations have unique requirements. Weather Central’s 3D:LIVE combines real-time data, 3-D effects and animations, high-resolution maps and imagery and a full suite of storytelling tools that let weathercasters build packages quickly about current conditions, forecasts and severe weather events. The addition of ESP:LIVE provides hyperlocal, street-level mapping, advanced storm tracking, interactive data displays and other severe weather science and tools.

According to Jim Ocon, VP of technology for Gray Television, Weather Central has helped stations in the broadcast group streamline operations while simultaneously delivering appealing, informative weather. “Challenging times demand that we change, and Weather Central lets us do much more with less,” he said. “We don’t want cheap; we want smart.”