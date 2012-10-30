EVS – Live News. Fast

This is the second story of a custom newsletter. You can read the newsletter commentary here: A Revolution in the Newsroom.

With an ever-growing and increasingly wired audience, news is becoming more participative and has resulted in an unprecedented breadth and diversity of sources. This has pushed broadcasters to provide far greater flexibility in their production pallets. And it’s not just the audience that’s changing, it’s the way content is now being consumed that is key.

Helping to meet the needs of newsroom operations, EVS’ solutions are designed to boost workflow performance through flexibility, speed of delivery and reliability. The technology, which has proven its value in the sports market over the last two decades, is now addressing the needs of newscasters looking for major gains in productivity and efficiency throughout their entire production chain. Designed especially for live productions, EVS offers modular solutions that will guarantee the speed and reliability a complex news operation needs but will also help simplify the process of gathering news so it can be delivered onto multiple platforms quickly and efficiently. This need is now magnified, especially in today’s ever-changing media landscape.

EVS Breaking News

EVS’ new production systems and solutions for news will help the industry prepare for the future. EVS’ Breaking News toolset, which relies on EVS’ ingest and playout servers for the ultimate speed and reliability of newsroom operations, is borne from years of live production workflow expertise. It’s the first system of its kind to optimise the use of ingest and playout infrastructures with other production areas such as sports, entertainment or other programmes. It also offers the most advanced production and content management system, easily integrating with any existing production infrastructure.

Sky News goes HD with EVS

Sky News decided to launch a dedicated HD news channel as the broadcaster wanted to enhance its news offering and give viewers access to breaking news fast. So Sky News looked to EVS’ expertise to help it implement an integrated workflow news production system.

The result? Sky News became the first European news channel to move to HD.The integration between Sky News’ bureaux, field teams and West London HQ is now much more effective and has led to enhancements of its newsgathering operations across TV, online and radio. Breaking news can be turned around quickly because EVS’ architecture enables faster media access, a quicker review and edit process and a reliable workflow.

The EVS solution has helped to bring a new dimension to the way we handle our breaking news. Now we’re able to adapt quickly to any changes in news contribution and distribution practices.

EVS has a progressive and pioneering outlook that matches our ethos. They’ve worked closely with us to shape products to suit our demanding needs.

Bevan Gibson, Deputy Head of Technology for Sky News