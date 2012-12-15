Crystal Vision Releases TANDEM 310

Let no bit go to waste seems to be a mantra in the world of broadcast audio and video. Crystal Vision, a company based in the United Kingdom, recently released its newest product, the TANDEM 310, an audio embedder/de-embedder. This device can process a mixture of up to four groups of AES data and two groups of analog audio at one time via a pair of audio piggybacks mounted to the main board.

The TANDEM 310 is Crystal Vision’s first product fitted with a DBE-D top board to create a combined embedder, de-embedder and Dolby decoder. The Dolby E signal can be outputted as either an analog or AES audio stream. Delays of both the audio and video are minimal, according to the company, and the device allows the operator to optimize all data. The TANDEM 310 is housed in Crystal Vision’s frames, available in 4U, 2U 1U and desktop box sizes.

More information on the company’s full product line can be found at: crystalvision.tv