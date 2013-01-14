Broadcasters Add More Tools to Cover
NEW YORK—Backpack mounted cellular live shot systems have
become one of the workhorses of television news, with the buildout
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
of 4G smartphone data service in major population centers allowing journalists to go live without the bulk, set-up time
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox