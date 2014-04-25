Brazil's TV TEM Boosts ENG With IMT

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL– In an effort to increase its ENG coverage in Brazil’s competitive broadcast market, TV TEM, a regional affiliate of TV Globo, has made a substantial purchase of equipment from Integrated Microwave Technologies, the vender said. The new equipment, facilitated through Videodata, a Brazilian systems integrator and equipment supplier, will be used to outfit OB vans and motorcycle vehicles for both the TV TEM Sorocaba and TV TEM São José do Rio Preto stations. The newly outfitted vehicles enable TV TEM to have both OB Vans and broadcast-capable motorcycle units in each region.



IMT’s Nucomm Compact Portable Tx-II (CPTx-II) RF video transmitters and microLite HD transmitters will be used to create fully functional motorcycle news vehicles. Two Nucomm Newscaster VT7.4 HD/SD ENG/SNG/OB Van Transmitters will be used to expand on its traditional ENG operations along with two RF Central RMR-X6-II digital diversity receivers. As a previous IMT customer, TV TEM has already deployed IMT’s ChannelMaster into its Rio Preto station.



“TV TEM’s large purchase of IMT gear is a clear sign of the network’s commitment to providing its viewers with the broadest and very best in regional coverage,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “We are excited about TV TEM’s purchase and look forward to working with Videodata in the deployment of our gear into the field.”



IMT’s CPTx-II is a lightweight RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to eight Watts in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The CPTx-II is ideal for covering motorcycle and bicycle races, marathons, triathlons and other fast-paced, high-speed ENG/OB events using such smaller on-course vehicles as cars, motorcycles and even bicycles.



The CPTx-II was designed to offer exceptional RF performance and ease of operation. Instead of run-and-shoot, motorcycles and other smaller ENG/OB and production vehicles now are run-and-transmit. The CPTx-II supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7, and 8 MHz. It weighs about 3 kg and comes with a variety of mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles.



TV TEM is a regional network of the Brazilian TV Globo affiliate that covers 318 municipalities in the state of São Paulo, with four television stations (Sorocaba, Bauru, São José do Rio Preto and Itapetininga). There are also sub-offices in Araçatuba, Avare, Botucatu, Ourimbah, Itapeva, Jundiaí, Marilia and Votuporanga.

