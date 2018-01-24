WROC-TV8, a CBS Affiliate in Rochester, NY, seeks an Assistant Chief Engineer to assist with overseeing the day to day operations of the Engineering Department.

REQUIREMENTS: Operation, repair and maintenance of broadcast equipment to the component level. Experience in maintaining digital broadcast equipment, including video routers, and switchers, video servers, editing systems, automation systems, cameras, digital audio consoles, network integration, microwave and satellite systems. Thorough knowledge of Windows/Mac/ and Linux based operating systems, TCP/IP networking. SBE certification license preferred. 2-5 years of maintenance experience in television broadcast preferred. WROC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Visit https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/share/7194/14/15296 for additional information and to apply. WROC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer