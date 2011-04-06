Trending

Apr. 6, 2011 TV Technology Online Index


Apr. 6, 2011 TV Technology Online Index

NEWS
Japan Disasters Challenge TV Coverage, by James Careless
Wireless Lobbies Ask FCC to Clear TV from Channel 51
Wisconsin Broadcast Tower Crashes
Group Thinks Goals for Nationwide EAN Test Unclear
SBE Renews Push for Engineering Adviser
Comments Sought on Updating Blind, Deaf Communications Standards
FCC: Broadcasters Must Certify Nondiscriminating Advertising
Why Twitter Survives Disasters, by James Careless
ESPN Retools for Baseball, by Robin Berger
Digital Journal—Electronic Field Production: The Good, The Bad, The Useful, by Bill Hayes
Cameras Weather Discovery’s ‘Deadliest Catch’, by Craig Johnston
DV Expo East, SMPTE Stereo 3D Co-Locate Events, by Claudia Kienzle


INSIGHT
EDITORIAL:From the Editor in Chief: A Long Recovery, by Tom Butts
EDITORIAL:McAdams On: Bigfoot Spotted at NAB, by Deborah D. McAdams
AUDIO BY DESIGN:Beware the Specs, by Mary Gruszka
VIDEO NETWORKING:Scaling Up for Scalable Video Coding, by Wes Simpson
DIGITAL TV:DTV Reception 24/7, by Charles W. Rhodes
COUNT ON IT:SOA: Are We There Yet?, by John Footen
THE MASKED ENGINEER:Look Out! They’re After Our Spectrum!, by Mario Orazio


NAB UPDATE
Mobile DTV Proponents All Business At NAB, by John Merli
Honoring an HDTV Pioneer, by John Merli
Cameron, Pace to Keynote NAB Show
Planning the Trip Ahead, by Terry Hanley
Miranda Aims for Wider Reach at NAB, by Susan Ashworth
Snell Touts ‘Mediacasting’, by Claudia Kienzle
Harris Emphasizes Multiplatform Distribution, by Claudia Kienzle
Linear Acoustic Helps Tame Wild Sound, by Claudia Kienzle

EQUIPMENT GUIDE - Product Reviews
Canon XA10 Camcorder, by Chuck Gloman
Phyx Specialized Color Correction Tools, by Michael Hanish
Telestream Episode 6, by Bruce Barrett
Miller Compass 25 Head and Sprinter Tripod, by Carl Mrozek
Eye on Multiviewers—Multiviewers for the Big Jobs, by Bob Kovacs
EZQuest Studio V Storage Array, by Ned Soltz
Evertz XRF6 RF L-Band IF Matrix Router, by Joey Gill
ViewSonic 3DV5 Pocket 3D HD Camcorder, by Jay Ankeney