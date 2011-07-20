XenData partners with EVS to support Media Archive Director installations

XenData announces a partnership with EVS. Under the partnership, XenData's range of digital video archive servers is now certified for use with EVS' Media Archive Director (MAD) and available for EVS to provide to its global customer base.

Launched at IBC last year, EVS' MAD system offers a set of software tools to centrally manage a range of archive digitization and content delivery platforms, including formats that allow intelligent media browsing based on metadata and logging.

XenData archive server systems allow video assets to be stored on near-line RAID and LTO robotic tape libraries. They provide long-term archive storage that is scalable up to multiple petabytes, cost-effective and highly secure.

The combined EVS/XenData system works seamlessly, automatically archiving video assets to RAID and LTO cartridges.