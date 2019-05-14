Pisofttech Previews 8K 360-Degree Pilot Era Camera

Pisofttech is developing what it is calling the Pilot Era camera, an 8K, 360-degree VR camera that is fully self-containing, needing no extra accessories. Among the features listed by Pisofttech are four 12MP Sony CMOS sensors, each with a f/2.2 aspherical fisheye lens; nine-axis image stabilization via gyroscope; a 3.1-inch 800x480 TFT LCD touch screen; 512 GB UFS built in; a 7200 mAh battery; and 4G and Wi-Fi module for stand alone live streaming.

Pisofttech has an Indiegogo campaign open for the Pilot Era Camera until June 7, but it has already reached its goal by more than 500%.



