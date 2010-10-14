Murraypro features Test Chest 3G

At IBC2010, Murraypro showcased its Test Chest 3G go-anywhere, button-free, 10-bit test signal generator/video and audio signal analyzer.



Built in a tough extruded alloy housing and supplied in a custom ABS carrying case, the Test Chest 3G features Murraypro’s Which Wire? detector operation with support for the 3G format. The portable Test Chest automatically awakens from slumber when any video signal is applied to its IP BNC port.



The 800 x 480-pixel high-resolution LCD screen displays the video image from any TV format, with a banner strip displaying the detected standard, in less than one second. Audio is supported as well, with the stereo speakers providing sound when embedded audio is present.