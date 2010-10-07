KSL-TV expands automation, archive with NVerizon solution

KSL Broadcast Group has completed a technology expansion project, adding full automation and archive support for KSL-TV's recent addition of operating a channel.

The NVerzion solution gave the Salt Lake City-based station content management control and expanded high capacity nearline storage while saving KSL more than $100,000.

With the addition of the independent, syndicated station, KSL management returned to NVerzion to meet its expanded requirements for content management, delivery and storage automation by installing NGest Gold dub station software, NPoint Gold video preparation software and NControl MC master control software.

To meet the station's newly expanded HD and SD storage requirements, KSL chose NVerzion's TeraStore scalable network based nearline storage archive system. A modular solution, TeraStore can grow with KSL's content demand, with each library providing from 1100 hours to 21,000 hours of storage at 8Mb/s.